Wilkening to present ‘Lessons of the Holocaust’ on Friday

The public is welcome to attend “Lessons of the Holocaust” with former St. Mary’s School educator Brad Wilkening Friday, April 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the St. Mary’s Parish Center at 300 E. Third St.

The event is free and open to the public. Wilkening is a member of the Iowa Holocaust Council.

“My goal is to keep the lessons of the Holocaust alive,” he said. His website is: https://sites.google.com/site/lessonsoftheholocaust/Bio.