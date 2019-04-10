Wilkening to present ‘Lessons of the Holocaust’ on Friday

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 04/10/2019 - 10:32am
The public is welcome to attend “Lessons of the Holocaust” with former St. Mary’s School educator Brad Wilkening Friday, April 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the St. Mary’s Parish Center at 300 E. Third St.
The event is free and open to the public. Wilkening is a member of the Iowa Holocaust Council.
“My goal is to keep the lessons of the Holocaust alive,” he said. His website is: https://sites.google.com/site/lessonsoftheholocaust/Bio.
