Tornado netters open season with wins

Boys, girls both beat F.D. St. Edmond, 6-3

Storm Lake won four of the six matches in singles and took two out of three doubles bouts to come away with a 6-3 win over Fort Dodge St. Edmond in the season opener last Friday in Storm Lake.

In singles, Jaylen Saengchanpheng won his match at No. 2, 10-3. Wency Navarro prevailed 11-10 at No. 3 and Leo Vang won 10-0 at No. 4. Alex Goodman was a 10-0 winner at No. 6.