AROUND TOWN

BY MARY CULLEN

Several St. Mary’s students with their chaperones recently traveled to Washington, DC to see the sites there.

They saw the Capitol, White House, Lincoln, Jefferson, Martin Luther King Jr. Monuments, the Changing of the Guard and the Kennedy graves at Arlington Cemetery as well as the Vietnam Wall, Mount Vernon, Iwo Jima Memorial and three Smithsonian buildings. They also saw Ford’s Theater, the Pentagon Memorial, and the Supreme Court and Library of Congress Buildings.