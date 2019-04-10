SM inducts Mech, Laven, Andrews, Wordekemper into Hall of Fame

St. Mary’s hosted its homecoming basketball games on Jan. 25 against
Pocahontas Area and inducted four new members into its Athletic Hall
of Fame. Above left: Stacy (Laven) Evans, Wayne Andrews (Panther
of Honor volunteer) and Claire (Whitney) Petersen, who represented
the family of Jim Mech. Above right: Eric Wordekemper. Photos by
Dawn Prosser
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 04/10/2019 - 10:56am
Storm Lake St. Mary’s High School inducted four individuals into its Athletic Hall of Fame during the school’s homecoming festivities on Jan. 25.
Jim Mech (1956), Stacy (Laven) Evans (1991), Eric Wordekemper (2002) and Wayne Andrews were all inducted. Mech’s niece, Claire (Whitney) Petersen (1968), accepted the award on behalf of the Mech family.
Jim Mech
