SM inducts Mech, Laven, Andrews, Wordekemper into Hall of Fame

Storm Lake St. Mary’s High School inducted four individuals into its Athletic Hall of Fame during the school’s homecoming festivities on Jan. 25.

Jim Mech (1956), Stacy (Laven) Evans (1991), Eric Wordekemper (2002) and Wayne Andrews were all inducted. Mech’s niece, Claire (Whitney) Petersen (1968), accepted the award on behalf of the Mech family.

Jim Mech