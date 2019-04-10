SM inducts Mech, Laven, Andrews, Wordekemper into Hall of Fame

St. Mary’s hosted its homecoming basketball games on Jan. 25 against

Pocahontas Area and inducted four new members into its Athletic Hall

of Fame. Above left: Stacy (Laven) Evans, Wayne Andrews (Panther

of Honor volunteer) and Claire (Whitney) Petersen, who represented

the family of Jim Mech. Above right: Eric Wordekemper. Photos by

Dawn Prosser

SM inducts Mech, Laven, Andrews, Wordekemper into Hall of Fame

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 04/10/2019 - 10:56am

Storm Lake St. Mary’s High School inducted four individuals into its Athletic Hall of Fame during the school’s homecoming festivities on Jan. 25.

Jim Mech (1956), Stacy (Laven) Evans (1991), Eric Wordekemper (2002) and Wayne Andrews were all inducted. Mech’s niece, Claire (Whitney) Petersen (1968), accepted the award on behalf of the Mech family.

Jim Mech

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.