SL blanks Fort Dodge in soccer

Jose Martinez scored four goals to help lead Class 2A No. 3-ranked Storm Lake to a 9-0 win over Fort Dodge last Friday night in Fort Dodge.

Andy Rodriguez added two goals for the Tornadoes, now 3-0. Brian Munoz, Milton Duarte and Bway Ku each added a goal. Elijah Santellan recorded two assists. Keoki Velazquez and Santellan combined for the shutout in the goal.

Storm Lake totaled 21 shots on goal in the game, including four apiece by Martinez, Ku and Rodriguez.