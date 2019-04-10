SL shakes off slow start to beat Humboldt

Elijah Santellan scored four goals and Jose Martinez added three to help send Storm Lake to an 8-2 win over Humboldt last Thursday.

Andy Rodriguez also scored a goal and added two assists for the Tornadoes.

Storm Lake totaled 13 shots on goal, including five by Santellan and four by Martinez.

Jonathan Matute and Marcos Rosales each had two assists. Kole Wiegert recorded three saves in the net. Keoki Velazquez added two.