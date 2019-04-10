Ridge View girls take sixth in Tomahawk Relays

McKenna Albers placed second in the long jump to help Ridge View to a sixth-place finish in the Cherokee Tomahawk Relays last Friday.

Spencer won the meet with 166.5 points. Ridge View scored 64.

Ridge View’s sprint medley relay team finished sixth with a time of 2 minutes, 3.17 seconds. Rachel Kenny was fourth in the 3,000 meters with a time of 12:06.88.

The 4x800 relay team was fourth in 11:14.77 while the shuttle hurdle relay took sixth in a clocking of 1:18.57.