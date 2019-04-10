Prom lights

Lights, camera, action! Prom season is upon us, and here Alexa Fredericksen and Matthew Edwards, followed by Hector Perez and Alisia Foust, get ready to step into the dramatically lit Alta-Aurelia gym. The grand march of the Hollywood-themed event started out with the roar of the Metro Goldwyn Mayer lion. Meanwhile at St. Mary’s a Wild West theme unfolded replete with hay bales, lassos and rustic wood backdrops. See more photos in today's issue. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.