Police Reports

Woman busted for bags of weed

Police arrested a Storm Lake woman Saturday morning for having marijuana packaged for street sales in an apartment on West Ninth Street.

At 1:49 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to 721 B W. Ninth St. to assist BV County Paramedics.

Police observed marijuana in plain view. The patient was transported by EMS to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center and police stood by at the residence with another resident at the apartment.