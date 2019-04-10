Newell-Fonda defeats SM in dual meet

Hogan Henrich fired a 42 to capture medalist honors and R.J. Rojas was runner-up medalist with a 43 as Newell-Fonda defeated Storm Lake St. Mary’s in a boys dual golf meet played last Thursday.

The Mustangs finished with a 178, the Panthers a 227.

Damon Bartek golfed a 45 for the Mustangs. Bryce Coppock and Jake DeMey each shot a 48 and Izak Baron had a 49.

Mason Laven had the low score for St. Mary’s with a 48. Sam Peters and Toby Jones each carded a 59. Tanner Fiorendino golfed a 61, Keegan Larson a 77 and Chase Hurd an 84.