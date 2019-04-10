Luther extends BVU softball skid to six games after sweep

Luther scored four runs without recording a hit during the second inning of game one en route to a 6-0 win and then jumped out to an early lead in game two and held off Buena Vista 5-1 in American Rivers Conference action last Saturday at Decorah.

The Norse walked a total of five times in the second inning, including a pair with the bases loaded. They also pushed across a run on a hit by pitch and the final run scored on a passed ball.