Luther College Jazz Orchestra to perform at SLHS April 11

on Wed, 04/10/2019 - 10:39am
The Luther College Jazz Orchestra will present a concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, at Storm Lake High School. This concert is a part of the Jazz Orchestra’s 2019 Midwest Tour, consisting of stops in Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota.
The performance is open to the public with no charge for admission. A freewill offering will be taken.
The program will include a variety of jazz standards, as well as brand new works written by members of the ensemble.
