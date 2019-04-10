Louis Rodriguez, 72, of Storm Lake, died on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Storm Lake.

Memorial services were held on Tuesday, April 9, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.

Louis Manuel Rodriguez, the son of Rosie Romero, was born on Dec. 13, 1946 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Louis attended Roosevelt High School where he graduated in 1965.

Louis was blessed with four children: Lydia Rodriguez, Sylvia Trevino, Judy Phenice and Margaret Soule.

In his free time, Louis enjoyed motorcycle rides, boat rides, sewing, going to church, collecting clowns and woodworking to fix house items.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Lydia Rodriquez of Storm Lake; Sylvia (Adrian) Trevino of Los Angeles, Calif.; Judy (Rodney) Phenice of Hemet, Calif.; Margaret (Noe) Soule of Apple Valley, Calif.; brother, Albert (Rosa) Rodriguez of South Gate, Calif.; grandchildren: Pedro (Riya) Ekchan, Vanesa (Ryan) Carrillo, Jessica Rodriguez, Chris (Kim) Rodriguez, Sandra Chaidez, Pabla (Josh) Avendaño, Jazmin Chaidez, Monica Chaidez, Jason Walker, Corey Walker, Devon Walker, Ethen Greger, Nathan Greger; great-grandchildren: Kaylani Rodriguez, Yvonne Rodriguez, Eileen Borges, Jessie Borges, Gianni Booker, Marcello Booker, Dianna Ekchan, Isabel Ekchan, Aayan Ekchan, Ivery Rodriguez, Kristina Rodrigues and Elena Rodriguez; extended family and friends.