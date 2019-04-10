BVU students savor up-close look at Heartland Forum

Former Iowa Governor and United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom
Vilsack and BVU President Dr. Joshua Merchant.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 04/10/2019 - 9:59am
Event brings candidates, 800 guests to Schaller Chapel
Brook Stephens and his BVU Beavers didn’t play baseball on March 30, as Mother Nature’s gusty winds and cool temperatures postponed a Saturday double-header with Loras to Sunday.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.