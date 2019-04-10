BVU participates in Dordt Invitational

The Buena Vista outdoor track and field season continued last Saturday as the teams took part in the Dordt College Invitational.

Emily Hoesing was the highest finisher on either side by placing second in the 5,000 meters in a time of 19:10. The 4x100 relay team was fifth in 50.56 seconds.

On the men’s side, Drew Beall was third in the hammer throw and also placed eighth in the discus. Chase Bonner finished in sixth place in the shot put. Austin Larson came in ninth in the 110 meter high hurdles, but was just .60 seconds away from a top-three finish.