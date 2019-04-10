BV Community Theater welcomes Baxter as director

Tessa and Jake Baxter
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 04/10/2019 - 10:48am
MY FAVORITE RECIPES
BY MARY CULLEN
The Buena Vista Community Theater has a new director for their summer production. Tessa Baxter of Storm Lake will direct her first show, Shrek The Musical, in June.
“I’m so excited to have this opportunity to direct Shrek,” she smiled. “I wouldn’t be able to do it without Corbet Butler as my music director.”
