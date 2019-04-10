Buena Vista wins key ARC series from Central

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 04/10/2019 - 11:10am
Beavers nearly get doubleheader sweep
Buena Vista was six outs away from a doubleheader sweep, but Central rallied with five runs in the eighth inning to take its first lead of the weekend and held off the Beavers to win 6-4 last Saturday in Pella. BVU secured the series win with a 7-2 triumph in the opener.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.