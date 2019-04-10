A come and go bridal shower for Jordan Kane, bride-elect of Schuyler Radke, will be held on May 4 from 10-11:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 169 630th St., Alta (Hanover), fellowship hall.

Jordan and Schuyler are registered at Sugar Bowl and Target.

Jordan is the daughter of Scott and Amber Bergquist of Stratford. Schuyler is the son of Mike and Suzette Radke of Alta. Everyone is invited to attend.