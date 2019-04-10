Book Babies at SL Library Saturday

Book Babies will be held at the Storm Lake Public Library on Saturday, April 13, at 10:30 a.m.

This is a special story time for little ones under three. The program begins with a puppet theater greeting, then progresses to story board rhymes, songs and finger-plays. The toddler craft will be a teddy bear picture frame.

The Friends of the Storm Lake Public Library generously supports this literacy program for babies and toddlers. For more information, call the library, 732-8026.