For over 15 years, Storm Lake and surrounding communities have been supporting the local blood bank, LifeServe Blood Center, at the community blood drives coordinated by Buena Vista Regional Medical Center. The latest blood drive was held this April 2. Several donors celebrated warmer weather by saving lives this Spring season. LifeServe Blood Center was able to collect 57 units of blood saving up to 171 local lives.

The next drive will be Tuesday, May 7 from 12:30-6 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church across from BVRMC’s emergency entrance. We look forward to seeing you there.