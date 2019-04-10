Alta-Aurelia, N-F, Sioux Central take part in Tomahawk Relays

Alta-Aurelia’s Jess Flaherty won the 100 meter hurdles
in last Friday’s Tomahawk Relays.
N-F’s Sievers, Larsen; A-A’s Flaherty first
Newell-Fonda’s Bailey Sievers and Olivia Larsen each won an individual event, as did Alta-Aurelia’s Jessica Flaherty to highlight area performances in the Cherokee Tomahawk Relays last Friday.
Emmetsburg won the team title with 120.5 points. Alta-Aurelia was fifth with 61, Newell-Fonda sixth with 60 and Sioux Central 11th with 28.
