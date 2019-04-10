Alta-Aurelia, N-F, Sioux Central take part in Tomahawk Relays

Alta-Aurelia’s Jess Flaherty won the 100 meter hurdles

in last Friday’s Tomahawk Relays.

Alta-Aurelia, N-F, Sioux Central take part in Tomahawk Relays

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 04/10/2019 - 11:03am

N-F’s Sievers, Larsen; A-A’s Flaherty first

Newell-Fonda’s Bailey Sievers and Olivia Larsen each won an individual event, as did Alta-Aurelia’s Jessica Flaherty to highlight area performances in the Cherokee Tomahawk Relays last Friday.

Emmetsburg won the team title with 120.5 points. Alta-Aurelia was fifth with 61, Newell-Fonda sixth with 60 and Sioux Central 11th with 28.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.