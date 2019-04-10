60th anniversary

Bob and Marleen Otto of Storm Lake are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on April 12. Their family would like to congratulate them on 60 years together. May God bless you with many more. Love from your children, Steve and Deb, Doug and Cathy, Sue and Clay, Laurie and John, Trish and Jaime, Mike and Tami, and Jenn and Neil, along with all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sending lots of warm wishes on your special day.

