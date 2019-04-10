5 stages of climate denial and hope on the horizon

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The Guardian ran a piece in 2013 on the five stages of climate (change) denial that bears discussion now:

Stage one — Deny the problem exists.

Two prominent deniers: Christy and Spencer measured high level atmospheric temps using satellite sensors-yes, the upper atmosphere was cooling (because greenhouse gases were blocking heat escape) so this was a red herring.

Stage two — Deny we're the cause.

Cherry picking data — yes, there were melts in the 1920's, but even as of 2013 there was a 97% likelihood we were at fault (now its 99% folks).

Stage two (b) — Deny the consensus.

Again, cherrypicking (see above, 99% folks).

Stage three — Deny it's a problem.

One guy in the Washington Post (Lomberg) argued droughts weren't worse. Another guy in Murdock's Wall Street Journal (Ridley) actually made rosy crop forecasts (crops LOVE carbon, right?). They both argued the climate was "Tony the Tiger" Grrreat! Trump picked up on this one nicely, you know. (Murdock and Trump the Tiger are friends.)

Stage four — Deny we can solve it.

Spencer argued it would be too expensive to solve. Massive costs and the poor would bear the brunt-solar and wind are too expensive-NOT! Both solar and wind are now cheaper than coal. I get this mumbo-jumbo "too expensive" argument a lot. (See below-stop the presses!)

Stage Five — It's too late to solve the problem.

This, sadly enough, would be a self-fulfilling prophecy. Don't let this happen!

But wait. Stop the presses! April 3, 2019, the BBC ran another piece about some cost effective solutions coming to a theater near you and me called the “magic bullet.” Follow the money here:

A British Columbia (Canada) firm called Carbon Engineering is ramping up a "hydroxide" process to grab CO2 in a "Direct Air Capture" (DAC) system using a barn-sized system. They claim they can do this for $100 a tonne (cost-effective, apparently).

The thing is, Chevron, Occidental and BHP (all into oil, of course) just invested $68 million to ramp this up-because they can use the captured CO2 to inject into played out oil wells... to squeeze another 30% of left over oil that way plus the CO2 gets "sequestered" deep into the ground.

The process also can produce a "hydrocarbon" fuel itself once hydrogen (from electrolysis of water) is added to the mix. But more important than the science...is the commercial investment now being made by known players, with direct comnercial applications, capiche?

(Stages four and five of denial now being diverted and averted-stay tuned sports fans!)

PAUL PETERSON

Storm Lake