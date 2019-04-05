Valentina’s grocery finds a bigger home

Silvino and Mayela Morelos in their new store.
Morelos take over former BV Stationery building to expand their offerings
BY DOLORES CULLEN
There’s no online grocery pick-up, no slick advertising circular and no dietitian, but Storm Lake’s newest grocery store sells three lemons for a dollar, chicken legs for 99¢ a pound and boneless chicken breasts for $1.99 a pound.
For non-shoppers: These prices are low.
