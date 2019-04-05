Tornadoes take on the Windy City

The Storm Lake Music Department traveled to Chicago March 26-30. The whole group at “the bean,” an art sculpture in Millennium Park. The SLHS band and orchestra performed at the Museum of Science and Industry. The varsity choir performed at Shedd Aquarium. The JV choir sang at 360, which is in Hancock Tower. The group experienced a Wendella boat ride and learned about the history of the buildings and architecture in downtown Chicago. Students also had great fun at the “Blue Man Group” and a Medieval Times dinner theatre and tournament.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.