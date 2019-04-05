SLHS to Des Moines for historical anniversary

Left to right: Arely Ramirez, Alayna Rice, Tiahna Burton, Abraham
Jimenez, and Omar Velazquez at the State Historical Museum.
on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 11:01am
Five Storm Lake High School freshmen were invited by the State Historical Museum of Iowa to participate in the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision of Tinker vs. Des Moines Independent School District, a decision which reinforced First Amendment rights for students.
This program was recorded and live-streamed by the museum and Iowa Public Television who shared the recording with C-SPAN.
