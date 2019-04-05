SL track teams open outdoor season at MOC-FV Relays

Emma Kenkel and Alazay Banuelos each won an individual event to help the girls team place third and Dustin Ebel and Jesus Soto each captured first to help the boys take fourth as Storm Lake opened its outdoor track and field season at the MOC-Floyd Valley Relays on Tuesday.

Storm Lake finished third in the girls meet with 98 points. Spirit Lake was first with 105.

In the 100 meters, Kenkel and Sam Louwagie placed third and fifth, respectively, with times of 13.84 seconds and 14.26. They were also third and fifth in the 200 meters in 28.4 seconds and 29.38 seconds.