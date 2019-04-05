SL Kindergarten Roundup comes up this month

A special meeting for 2019-2020 kindergarten students and their parents is scheduled for April 25 and 26 at Storm Lake Elementary School. Three sessions will be held for this parent/child event.

One session will be on Thursday, April 25 at 6 p.m. Additional sessions will be on Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m.

If you are the parent of a child who will be five on or before Sept. 15, 2019, and plan to enroll your child in kindergarten for the 2019-2020 school year, please plan to attend one of these meetings.