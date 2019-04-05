Sioux Central nips Alta-Aurelia for boys Rebel Relays title

Dawson Hatch was a double-winner, Jake Schomaker won the 100 meters and one relay team was victorious to help Sioux Central outlast Alta-Aurelia by three points to win the Sioux Central Relays on Monday at Sioux Rapids.

The Rebels scored 132 points in the meet. The Warriors totaled 129. Newell-Fonda was fourth with 86 points and Storm Lake St. Mary’s was sixth with 54.