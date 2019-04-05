RV boys fifth, girls sixth in WVC outing

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 1:08pm
Caleb Kistenmacher carded a 46 to help Ridge View place fifth in a Western Valley Conference golf outing on Monday at Holstein.
Kingsley-Pierson was first with a 168 team score. Ridge View totaled a 198.
Brady Clausen shot a 49 for the Raptors. Jaden Vohs had a 50, Zach Wood a 53, Aiden Martin a 54 and Wade Vincent golfed a 57.
Sam Miller of Westwood was the meet medalist with a round of 38.
RIDGE VIEW placed sixth in the girls meet played in Kingsley. The Raptors carded a 254. Woodbury Central was first with a 201 team score.
