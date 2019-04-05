Prom’s upon us

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 10:34am
It’s already Prom season! The fun kicks off this Saturday at Alta-Aurelia and St. Mary’s.
Saturday, April 6
Alta-Aurelia High School — “Hollywood” Grand march 6:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s High School — “The Wild West” Grand march at 6:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 13
Sioux Central High School — “Hollywood” Grand march 7 p.m.
Storm Lake High School — “A Crystal Gala” Grand march 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 27
Ridge View High School — “Rustic” Grand march at 6:30 p.m.
