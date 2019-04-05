Parkhurst moving on from teaching American Heritage

‘It’s time, Frodo’

BY ALLYSSA ERTZ

Don Parkhurst savored Wednesday morning’s American Heritage class.

Fresh off two hours of class prep — his day starts just before 6 a.m. — Parkhurst’s lecture on Wednesday was about the Garden of Eden. He made sure to emphasize the punishment for man’s original sin.

“BOOM!” he shouted, dropkicking the air symbolizing the couple’s ejection from paradise. “And it’s new record for Eden!”