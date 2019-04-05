Ozzy joins the police force

On Monday afternoon Mayor Porsch commissioned Ozzy

as a Storm Lake Police Officer.

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 10:21am

New canine speaks Polish

BY DOLORES CULLEN

In a way, he’s OUR dog. Ozzy, a three-year-old male brown and black Belgian Malinois, became the new Storm Lake Police K9 Monday, April 1.

Ozzy and his related training and equipment was paid for by generous donations from the community and a grant from the Buena Vista County Community Foundation.

