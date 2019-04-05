Newell-Fonda wins 8 events, takes second at SV

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 1:14pm
Larsen double-winner, four relays victorious
Olivia Larsen was a double-winner, Maggie Walker and Bailey Sievers each won an individual event, and four relay teams were victorious to help Newell-Fonda to a second-place finish in the Richard Ryan Relays on Monday at Gowrie.
Manson Northwest Webster won the meet with 191 points. Newell-Fonda scored a a school-record 147 points.
