Newell-Fonda teams outshoot GTRA

Megan Carlson fired a 51 to capture medalist honors and Olivia Larsen was runner-up medalist with a 53 as Newell-Fonda defeated Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire in a girls dual golf meet played on Tuesday at Newell.

The Mustangs carded a 214, the Titans a 252.

Ellie Lago golfed a 54 for the Mustangs. Rachel James shot a 56, Ella Larsen a 58 and Sammie Bovero had a 62.