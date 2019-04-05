McCollum named Div. II national coach of the year

For the second time in three seasons, Northwest Missouri State University head men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum is the recipient of the NABC Division II Coach of the Year Award presented by Wilson after leading the Bearcats to the NCAA Division II championship this season.

Northwest Missouri State topped Point Loma Nazarene University 64-58 last Saturday in Evansville, Ind., to take the national title and complete a remarkable unbeaten season with a 38-0 record.

The Bearcats also won the NCAA championship in 2017 with a 71-61 win over Fairmont State, finishing 35-1.