GK Storm gymnasts participate in Iowa Xcel Championships

McCarthy state champion in all-around

The GK Storm gymnasts competed at the Iowa State Xcel Championships March 15-17 and March 22-24 in Cedar Rapids. The scores were as follows:

Platinum

Venus Gonzalez: vault 9.400 placing second, bars 8.700 placing sixth, beam 9.025 placing third, floor 9.125 and an all-around score of 36.250 receiving fourth place overall.

Gold