Fonda ambulance and EMS fundraiser dinner Saturday

A fundraiser dinner for the Fonda ambulance and EMS will be held on Saturday, April 6 at Fonda Fire Station from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Carryouts are available. Call 712-288-5799.

The menue includes: pork loin, cheesy potatoes, green beans, ice cream and a drink.

This is a free-will donation. Thank you for supporting your volunteer Fonda Ambulance EMS.