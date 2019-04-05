Fonda ambulance and EMS fundraiser dinner Saturday

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 10:58am
A fundraiser dinner for the Fonda ambulance and EMS will be held on Saturday, April 6 at Fonda Fire Station from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Carryouts are available. Call 712-288-5799.
The menue includes: pork loin, cheesy potatoes, green beans, ice cream and a drink.
This is a free-will donation. Thank you for supporting your volunteer Fonda Ambulance EMS.
