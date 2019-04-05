Buena Vista graduate works 24 hours straight after Auburn Final Four berth

Cody Voga makes sure ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale has

the information he needs during the SEC tournament. Photo courtesy of

Cody Voga

Buena Vista graduate works 24 hours straight after Auburn Final Four berth

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 1:21pm

Voga works in sports information for Tigers

BY TIM GALLAGHER

BVU assistant director of communications

Charles Barkley. Dick Vitale. Dan Patrick.

Those names figure prominently in Cody Voga’s work this week as the Auburn Tigers prepare for their first Final Four appearance in the NCAA Division I men’s national basketball championship.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.