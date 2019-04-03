Storm Lake shines in national lights

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

Storm Lake put on a great show for the world on Saturday when Buena Vista University hosted five presidential candidates for a forum on rural affairs.

The seed of the idea was planted by Iowa Farmers Union President Aaron Heley Lehman and Austin Frerick, who ran for the Third District Democratic nomination for Congress, late last year. They called to ask if I would moderate a presidential forum that put the spotlight on rural communities and agriculture.

BVU President Josh Merchant immediately jumped on board as the university is launching new efforts in agriculture, food processing and rural entrepreneurship. The date was set for March 30.

Almost all the candidates were invited. John Delaney was the first to accept. He was joined by Elizabeth Warren, Julian Castro, Amy Klobuchar and Tim Ryan, thanks to Austin’s diligence. Lehman invited former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to welcome the audience. Vilsack has become the national Democratic spokesman on rural, and he has been urging candidates to spend more time along the blacktops.

Austin worked for Open Markets Institute in Washington, DC, which agreed to be a sponsor by donating his time to organize the event. Open Markets recruited Huffington Post to be a national media sponsor. Questions were developed by the three moderators: HuffPost Washington Bureau Chief Amanda Terkel and reporter Zachary Taylor, and me. I concentrated on ag, immigration and rural health care. Terkel and Taylor added more of a national flavor to the discussion.

Questions from the audience came from Phoebe Feis of Alta-Aurelia High School (on guns), Betsy Lenzmeier of Storm Lake (on preK-12 education), City Councilman Jose Ibarra (on rural communities and the immigrant workforce), School Board Member Emilia Marroquin (on Dreamers and refugees), President Merchant (on strengthening rural private colleges), Storm Lake native Jesse Case, leader of Iowa’s Teamsters union (on protecting endangered pensions), and Farmers Union members. Those questions were selected by the moderators.

Each candidate got roughly the same amount of time. They were not allowed to be on stage together because of Democratic National Committee rules that do not yet allow debates. Each candidate dealt in the same themes: income relief from market collapse, trade, conservation and anti-trust. And each was impressive in his or her own way.

The event drew media from around the nation, including the New Yorker, the Washington Post (two reporters, plus me writing for the Opinion page), CNN, Gannett and, of course, former Central College football star and current NBC newsman Harry Smith, who rumbled in with bad knees and a Flying Dutch cap that he removed in the presence of Merchant. Smith is cooking up a piece on Storm Lake, perhaps for a Sunday Today show. John McCormally, late and great of the Burlington HawkEye, once told me that the great ones usually are nice guys. Smith is one of them, kibitzing with everyone he met along the way and taking selfies with them.

We also had a four-person documentary crew trailing us around for a documentary about Storm Lake they have been working on for a year. Jerry Risius, a cinematographer who was reared on a farm at Buffalo Center, was director of photography for Anthony Bourdain on CNN for 14 years. The University of Iowa graduate who now lives in New York hopes to tell the story of the community through the lens of The Storm Lake Times. We are happy to have the crew in town.

Patrick Kelly and David Grant Walker of BVU’s stage staff made sure that all the video feeds and wires were going to the right place, and kept everyone in good humor.

The Storm Lake Public Safety Department had the campus secure. Police were in every nook and cranny, squad cars circled, and the officers spread good cheer among staffers and the press who were trying to figure out the maze. They moved 800 people through security with bag checks and light body checks. With members of Congress on hand, local police kept the Capitol Police Service in DC apprised and had their full confidence. The SLPD of course is accustomed to big events involving world leaders at Buena Vista. The crowd was enthusiastic but well-mannered. It is Iowa, after all.

I was crestfallen to learn that I would not be able to attend a rally for a Farmers Bill of Rights in the morning at Storm Lake High School hosted by JD Scholten, who ran against Steve King. I had to be at Schaller Chapel to rehearse for the 1 p.m. show. Farmers bused in from four states, including leaders of Native American and African American farm groups. If Willie Nelson had shown up I would have found a way to break the chains.

Of course I was terrified onstage and it probably showed. I have not watched the event and will not for fear of hearing and seeing myself. An editor from the Washington Post relieved me by recalling what his Jewish mother would have said: “You were not a complete idiot.”

That said, the forum was successful on my terms.

It elevated the discussion of rural issues. It served as a magnet for prominent candidates. It called attention to the income crisis in agriculture today. It brought thoughtful ideas about planting digital jobs in rural areas and making renewable energy a crop for the future. We talked about how rural nursing homes are closing. We heard how immigrants build Storm Lake. Julian Castro said Storm Lake can be a model for America. I think we showed the nation the best of rural America, that we can lead the nation from the Midwest, and helped spread the word that the promise of prosperity is for everyone — urban or rural, brown or white, old or young. It was a thrill to be asked to be a part of it.