St. Mary’s has impressive performances in CYO meet

Demers wins hurdles, Miller high jump

Danika Demers won the 400 meter hurdles and placed second in the 100 meter hurdles to help Storm Lake St. Mary’s to a sixth-place finish in the CYO track and field meet last Wednesday in Sioux City.

Sioux City Heelan won the meet with 172 points. St. Mary’s totaled 24 points.

