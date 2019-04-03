St. Mary’s has impressive performances in CYO meet

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
Demers wins hurdles, Miller high jump
Danika Demers won the 400 meter hurdles and placed second in the 100 meter hurdles to help Storm Lake St. Mary’s to a sixth-place finish in the CYO track and field meet last Wednesday in Sioux City.
Sioux City Heelan won the meet with 172 points. St. Mary’s totaled 24 points.
