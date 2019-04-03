Ruleaux quits over ‘comments of sexual nature’

No bad references in wake of remarks made to staff

The Storm Lake School Board accepted the resignation of high school principal Beau Ruleaux on Friday.

Supt. Stacey Cole in a special meeting presented a three-page separation agreement to the school board signed by Ruleaux March 20.

Board president Peter Steinfeld asked the other members present — Dave Skibsted, Erika Dierking and Emilia Marroquin — whether they had any comments about the agreement.