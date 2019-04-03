Lenore Custer

Lenore “Betty” (Young) Custer was born in Lake View on Oct. 28, 1934, to Leonard (Dale) and Abbie (Peters) Young. She was baptized and confirmed at Wheatland Presbyterian Church, rural Breda. She attended school in Lake View and graduated in 1953. She loved playing basketball, scoring a personal best 31 points in one game, as well as participating in music, band and theater. She briefly attended University of Iowa.

She married Robert J. Custer on Dec. 5, 1959, in Newton. During her adult life, she and Robert lived in Des Moines; Crystal, Minn.; Ridgewood, N.J.; Dayton and Cleveland, Ohio; and St. Clair and East China, Mich., where she held various positions in banks, credit unions and retail. She maintained connections with family and friends despite the distance by sending greeting cards for holidays, birthdays, etc. and faithfully visited her home state many times attending the Lake View Alumni Banquets. After Robert’s death in May 2015, she returned to Storm Lake where she was a member of Lakeside Presbyterian Church; she enjoyed her time singing in the choir with new friends.

Betty passed away March 23, 2019, at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

She is survived by her sister, Norma (John) Irwin; her niece, Kim (Mike) Wilson; and nephew, Jay (Pennie) Irwin; their children: Mallory (Brandon) Anderson, Whitney (Adam) Brierly, Samantha Irwin, Trevor (Kaitlin) Irwin; and their little ones: Payton and Lillian Brierly and Easton Anderson.

Memorial services for Betty were held at Thursday, March 28, at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City. Interment will be at Wheatland Cemetery at a later date. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.