Happenings

Men’s volleyball league to be offered

Community Education will be offering a men’s adult volleyball league this year. Matches will be played every Wednesday night with the first matches of the season beginning April 17. Teams can play with as little as three players. Registration is $85 per team. After April 5, the registration fee will increase to $100 per team. No team will be accepted after April 9. For more details, or to sign up a team, call Community Ed at 732-5711.

N-F girls basketball camp planned