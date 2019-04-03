Freedom Quilts to honor five departed soldiers

Five departed military veterans and their families will be honored at this year’s Freedom Quilt event Saturday, April 13 at the Freedom Quilts Shop 13637 550th St. Fonda.

“Three of the families are coming out of state,” says Freedom Quilt founder Betty Nielsen. “Two mothers are coming from Florida and the other from Galesburg, Ill.” The others are from Iowa.

Each will receive a handmade quilt.

The following heroes will be honored:

• Sgt Kyle Thomas. His mother Jo Ann Boussouar from Milton, Fla. will attend.