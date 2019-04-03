Five great candidates

EDITORIAL

BY ART CULLEN

Our gratitude goes out to the five candidates who went out of their way to come to Storm Lake on Saturday to discuss rural issues with the Iowa Farmers Union at Buena Vista University. It was a serious and productive discussion invigorated by sound audience questions on education, health care, clean water and healthy soil, and vertical integration in agriculture. Huffington Post streamed the discussion live to a national audience and put rural concerns on the radar. That enough was worth our while.

The discussion was framed by talk of anti-trust, monopolies and oligopolies, and how they control everything from high-tech to seed corn. Leading that discussion were Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota (“I can see Iowa from my front porch,” she joked in the best line of the day.) They are formidable women who expressed different means of putting the little person — the farmer, the truck driver, the small business owner, the teacher and the cop — into the power equation along with the lobbyists running Washington and the titans running Wall Street. That is a powerful message in front of a Farmers Union crowd, with whom Klobuchar has long and deep ties, and which shares loud enthusiasm for Warren. There is no doubt that anti-trust efforts, especially as directed at the two seed/chemical companies dominating Iowa, enjoy broad support in rural areas and especially among farmers. It is the one thing that Chuck Grassley and Tom Harkin could always agree on. Yet nothing ever gets done. Everything keeps consolidating. The independent producer is an endangered species.

Warren describes it as the fight of her life. Klobuchar positioned herself as more pragmatic and nuanced. She comes from one of the most important agribusiness centers in the world, the Twin Cities, home to Cargill and General Mills. The other three candidates, to a greater or lesser extent, all joined hands on anti-trust.

Yet we have been railing against the railroads since 1888, as the Minnesota senator noted. We broke up AT&T only to watch it grow back in spades like kudzu to become bigger and more powerful than ever. Is breaking up Tyson the way to go, and if so how do you assure the 3,000 people drawing paychecks that they will not be collateral damage? We do need price transparency in markets. We do need protections for contract growers. Food processing workers need unions.

Anti-trust legislation will not keep a farmer in business this year because of a trade war. Farmers are in an income crisis, having lost money the last five years. They are covered in floods while Congress dithers over disaster aid. It became clear to us that nothing much can be done to help farmers unless the trade war with China ends soon, or unless a dysfunctional Congress can reopen the farm bill that it could not pass on time.

So we discuss what might be done after 2020.

There is anti-trust, which is fascinating and speaks to the concentration of wealth and the division among people. Much of the national media attention from Saturday focused on the Warren-Klobuchar interplay. A host of other issues swirl around rural America. That’s where John Delaney, a health care entrepreneur and former Maryland congressman; Julian Castro, a former Cabinet secretary and Texas mayor; and Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio made good impressions.

Delaney ran the crowd through a primer on health care financing, and offered specific ideas on how to fix problems with Medicaid, Medicare and expanding private insurance offerings. He condemned the privatization of the Iowa Medicaid program, and pointed out how United Healthcare abandoned the “reformed” program just the day before. He knows what he is talking about. He understands business and economics — rural America has seen a massive capital flow out, Delaney said, and we need to reverse the flow to grow digital jobs in rural places.

Ryan picked up where Delaney took off. He noted that Youngstown, an auto town, has the same problems as rural places: depopulation, disinvestment and despair. He started by campaigning to reopen the downtown theatre. Now he’s talking about partnering with community colleges to train students in renewable energy and digital technology so they can build a future that replaces the shuttered GM plant. Democrats, he said, need to convince voters that they can get government to deliver for forgotten places like Flint or Pocahontas. As it stands, government isn’t helping them.

“It’s a scam. That’s what we call it in Youngstown,” Ryan said.

Castro spoke eloquently about the importance of immigrants to Iowa. Everywhere he goes, he asks people to consider the child of an immigrant like him, and what they can achieve if we encourage them.

“I’m very proud of the story of Storm Lake,” Castro said. “Storm Lake is a model of how immigrants can work hard and get ahead, and how a community can thrive, how America can thrive, by becoming more diverse. I never thought before this campaign that I could get great Mexican food in Iowa!”

He said he will, first thing, end the long nightmare of Dreamers. Every one of the candidates agrees, and so did an appreciative audience. Regarding refugees from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, he said:

“We’re going to take the targets off their backs.”

How can you not love this guy?