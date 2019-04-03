Commodity prices and farm income

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Thanks to the folks of Storm Lake, BVU, and at The Times for hosting a much needed presidential candidate forum, to focus on rural affairs in rural America.

A perfect setting.

I departed somewhat perplexed, though, as to why none of the candidates broached with any specificity the subject of low and stagnating commodity market prices, commodity overproduction and huge, price depressing US grain carryovers.

These conditions may be in play to create another wave of family-scale farm closures, farm consolidation and absentee ownership. Should this occur, almost all rural Iowa communities and main streets will feel the brunt.

Candidates were asked: “What is your vision for rural America (farming)?”

However they did not address anything like: “Specifically, how would you formulate fundamentals of US/USDA agricultural stabilization and conservation policies to see your vision become reality?”

The current federal USDA crop insurance scheme, which subsidizes mega farms as well as family-scale operations, fails to place an adequate floor under price trends, and so it thus fails to inhibit farm consolidation, because it grants added purchasing and borrowing leverage to large-scale operators to get even larger. And it lacks robust soil conservation and run-off water pollution remedials.

To sustain mainstream Midwest agriculture we must resurrect the obvious New Deal logic of Iowa’s Henry A. Wallace: Supply management price supports with conservation compliance, undergirded with fair trade packs that incentivize world-wide national food sovereignty. Then add a concept that reaches back to Abraham Lincoln’s era — a gutsy, modern-day Homestead Act to generate a new rank of young people on the land.

JAY HOWE

Greenfield, fourth generation resident of rural Adair County and charter governing board member of the Wallace Centers of Iowa