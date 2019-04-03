BVU sweeps twin-bill from Grinnel College

Buena Vista’s Michaela Mason is tagged by Grinnell pitcher Darice
Wheeler during a bunt in the first game of last Thursday’s twin-bill.
TIMES photo by JAMIE KNAPP
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 04/03/2019 - 10:28am
Buena Vista wrapped up nonconference play by hosting Grinnell College and the Beavers rallied to win the opener 4-2 before completing the doubleheader sweep with a commanding 9-1 triumph in game two last Thursday in Storm Lake.
BVU trailed throughout most of the opener until rallying with a run in the fourth and three in the sixth. Sydney Carroll put the Beavers on the scoreboard with an RBI double in the fourth inning before BVU took advantage of a dropped line drive off the bat of Taylor Frain with one out and runners at second and third that tied the game at 2-2 in the sixth.
