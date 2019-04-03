BVU sweeps pair to take series with rival Loras

Buena Vista’s Bryce Rheault attempts to complete a double play as
Loras’ Josh Oglesby slides into second base during Sunday’s game.
TIMES photo by JAMIE KNAPP
Bryce Rheault belted a three-run home run to help lift Buena Vista to a 4-2 win in the opener while Ryley McGregor plated the go-ahead run in a 5-4 victory in the nightcap as the Beavers swept Loras to win the series and even their American Rivers Conference record on Sunday in Storm Lake.
Loras took a 1-0 lead in the second inning of game one, and that’s how things stood until Rheault stepped up and launched a 3-0 pitch over the fence to put BVU on top for the first time. It was his first home run of the season and the second of his career.
