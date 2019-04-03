BVU begins outdoor season by hosting own invitational

Buena Vista’s Brittini Thomas duels Northwestern’s Kenzie Keune (right)
in the 100 meter hurdles during the BVU Open last Saturday. Keune is a
former Sioux Central standout. TIMES photos by JAMIE KNAPP
on Wed, 04/03/2019 - 10:35am
Men place second, women finish third
Buena Vista got its outdoor track and field schedule off to a solid start as the Beavers captured third place during the annual BVU Open last Saturday.
As is the norm with the team, the field events got the day off to a blazing start with Chase Bonner taking the title in the shot put witha throw of 14.87 meters. Drew Beall was close behind in third at 13.43 meters. Beall was second in the discus with a throw of 44.38 meters.
